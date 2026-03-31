7 Naxalites Surrender in Bastar Ahead of LWE Deadline

Raipur: Seven Naxalites, among them four women, surrendered before the security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region on Tuesday, hours before the deadline set by the Centre to eradicate Left Wing Extremism (LWE) from the country ends, officials said.

Five Naxalites belonging to the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC) of Maoists turned themselves in before senior police and CRPF officials at the Dantewada Police Lines, Inspector General of Police, Bastar Range, Sundarraj Pattlingam said.