Telangana Weather: Thunderstorms, Moderate Rain in Isolated Places

Hyderabad: Indian Meterological Department has forecasted light to moderate rain or thunderstorms very likely to occur at isolated places in the state. It has also issued a warning that the thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds (30-40 Kmph) very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Medak and Kamareddy districts.

IMD also forecasated that Dry weather very likely to prevail in Telangana for the next three days from April 14 to 16 and also thunderstorms very likely to occur at isolated places in the state from April 17 to 20, according to the bulletin.







