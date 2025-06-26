7-Day-Old Baby Goes Missing from Hardoi Medical College

A 7-day-old infant went missing from the Hardoi Medical College in Uttar Pradesh early Thursday morning, triggering panic among hospital staff and the child’s family.

According to police sources, the baby, born on June 19, vanished between 3 and 4 am from the maternity ward while both parents were asleep beside the child. The incident came to light when the mother woke up and found the baby missing, after which hospital authorities were alerted.

Security personnel reviewed CCTV footage and began checking entry and exit points. Police suspect the possibility of a child-lifting gang and have formed multiple teams to trace the newborn.

“We are analysing all camera footage and questioning hospital staff and nearby attendants,” a senior officer said, adding that an FIR has been registered and efforts are underway to track the infant. The incident has raised concerns over hospital security, prompting the administration to review night-time protocols and visitor access controls.