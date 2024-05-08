Top
Home » Nation

695 Candidates to Contest Elections in 8 States and UTs in Phase-5

Nation
M Srinivas
8 May 2024 10:00 AM GMT
695 Candidates to Contest Elections in 8 States and UTs in Phase-5
x
695 Candidates to Contest Elections in 8 States and UTs in Phase-5 (Photo:X)

New Delhi: As many as 695 candidates from eight States and Union Territories will contest elections in phase-5 of the Lok Sabha Elections-2024 on May 20.

A total of 1586 nominations were filed for 49 Parliament constituencies (PCs) across eight States and Territories going for the polls. The last date for filing nominations for phase 5 for all eight States and Territories was May 3, 2024. After the scrutiny of all nominations filed, 749 nominations were found to be valid.

In phase-5, Maharashtra had a maximum of 512 nomination forms from 13 PCs, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 466 nominations from 14 PCs. Chatra Parliamentary Constituency in Jharkhand received a maximum of 69 nomination forms followed by Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh with 67 nomination forms.

Average number of contesting candidates in a PC for phase-5 is 14.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
695 candidates Eight States and Union Territories Elections in phase-5 Lok Sabha Elections-2024 
India 
M Srinivas
About the AuthorM Srinivas

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X