Hyderabad: In the 15 Assembly constituencies of Hyderabad district, 65,595 voters between the age of 18 and 19 years have been enrolled ahead of the Lok Sabha polls scheduled on May 13, the state poll office said.

From January 23, 2024 to April 15, a total of 88,509 new voters had enrolled, which includes the teens. The names of 1.24 lakh people were deleted from the voters lists, which include duplicate entries and deceased persons.

According to the electoral rolls published on February 8, 2024, there are 45,70,138 electors in the 15 Assembly segments, who would cast their votes in 3,986 polling stations.

Ahead of the election notification that will be released on April 18, Hyderabad district electoral officer (DEO) Ronald Rose, the GHMC commissioner, held a press conference and announced that candidates should publish their criminal antecedents in newspapers or TV channels and submit proof to the election authorities.

“We have completed first level checking and randomisation of polling stations and mapping of vulnerable polling stations. The list of critical polling stations have been identified,” Rose said. He said that the final decision of whether the station is critical or not will be decided by election observers.

A source said that, around 50 per cent of the polling stations in Hyderabad district are critical.

With elections being held in high summer, the election authorities have decided to make arrangements related to drinking water and shade. This election too, the ‘PollQRoute’ option will be made available for Hyderabad district voters on the MY GHMC mobile app or https://www.ghmc.gov.in/. Using this option, the electors will be provided with the status of queue at the polling stations along with a map assisting them of the polling station route.

Poll date: May 13

Counting: June 4

Notification: April 18

Nominations last day: April 25

Withdrawals last day: April 29

Hyderabad with 15 Assembly seats:

Voters (Feb. 8): 45,70,138

Male: 23,30,574

Female: 22,39,240

Third gender: 324

NRI voters: 846

Specially abled: 22,995

Balloting units: 8,713

Control units: 5,383

VVPATs: 6,217

New voters (Jan. 1 to April 15): 88,509

18-19 years: 65,595 out of 88,509

Deleted: 1,24,630

Shifting of residence/correction: 97,799

Poll haul

The election authorities on seized Rs.14.03 crore cash, 20,198.28 litres of liquor and 163 kg drugs since the model code of conduct began on March 16