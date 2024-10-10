64 killed in Marathwada in rain-related incidents in this year's monsoon; 38 by lightning strikes

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: As many as 64 people were killed in rain-related incidents in this year's monsoon in Maharashtra's Marathwada region, of which 38 were due to lightning strikes, officials said on Thursday.



Marathwada comprises the districts of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed, Parbhani, Latur, Nanded, Osmanabad and Hingoli. Of these deaths between June 1 and October 4, Latur reported the most at 12, according to the report from the revenue department.

Besides the 64 deaths, including 38 due to lightning strikes, 16 people were also injured in rain-related incidents in Marathwada. Of those people who lost their lives, 24 drowned during floods, said the report.

The region also recorded the deaths of 1,595 animals belonging to farmers. Of the eight districts, Parbhani reported the most such deaths at 407. Currently, 407 lightning arresters have been installed in the region. Of them, 308 are in Beed and 79 in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, the report said.

Parbhani, where the highest (8) deaths due to lightning strikes were recorded this year, had four lightning arresters till May 2024, said another report.