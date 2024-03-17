6.23 lakh AP Students to Write SSC Exams from Today
md. ilyas
17 March 2024 2:59 PM GMT (Update:2024-03-17 15:03:49.0)
Vijayawada: All is set for 6,23,092 10th class students of Andhra Pradesh to start writing their 2024 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) public examinations from Monday 9:30 a.m. onwards. The SSC exams will conclude on March 30.
Students will be allowed into their examination centres from 8:45 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. They can write their exam for the day from 9:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., a duration of three hours and 15 minutes.
Announcing this here on Sunday, AP School Education commissioner S. Suresh Kumar said they have hosted hall tickets of all students on their official website on March 4 itself. Students can either download the hall tickets by themselves or collect the same from the principal of the school concerned.
Suresh Kumar said of the total 6,23,092 students who have registered for the SSC exams, 3,17,939 are boys and 3,05,153 girls. Students who have re-enrolled for the exams are 1,02,528,
The total number of examination centres in the state are 3,473. 3,473 chief superintendents, 3,473 departmental officers, 35,119 invigilators and other staff have been appointed to ensure that the exams go on smoothly.
The school education commissioner said examination centres are equipped with adequate infrastructure, such as benches, adequate lighting, fans, drinking water facilities and toilets.
Total 156 flying squads and 682 sitting squads have been constituted all over the state to check malpractices at the examination centres. Total 130 examination centres have been identified across the state as troublesome, where CCTV cameras have been installed for surveillance.
Suresh Kumar said 12/24-page answer booklets, graph sheets and other examination material have been already dispatched to the district headquarters and secured at storage points.
Unique Confidential Coded Question Papers are being provided to the candidates to prevent paper leakages and malpractices. The commissioner said in case of malpractice or paper leaks, the exact district, mandal, exam centre, exam hall and the precise candidate can be identified within a short time because of the coded question papers.
He warned that strict action will be taken against malpractice cases as per provisions of the Andhra Pradesh Public Examinations (Prevention of Malpractices and Unfair Means) Act, 1997.
Suresh Kumar said a Control Room has been set up in the Directorate of Government Examinations, which will function round the clock. The Control Room can be contacted on number 0866-2974540 or website dir_govexams@yahoo.com
in case of any inquiries, complaints or reporting of malpractices.
