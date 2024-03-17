6.23 lakh AP Students to Write SSC Exams from Today

Students will be allowed into their examination centres from 8:45 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. They can write their exam for the day from 9:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., a duration of three hours and 15 minutes.Announcing this here on Sunday, AP School Education commissioner S. Suresh Kumar said they have hosted hall tickets of all students on their official website on March 4 itself. Students can either download the hall tickets by themselves or collect the same from the principal of the school concerned.Suresh Kumar said of the total 6,23,092 students who have registered for the SSC exams, 3,17,939 are boys and 3,05,153 girls. Students who have re-enrolled for the exams are 1,02,528,The total number of examination centres in the state are 3,473. 3,473 chief superintendents, 3,473 departmental officers, 35,119 invigilators and other staff have been appointed to ensure that the exams go on smoothly.The school education commissioner said examination centres are equipped with adequate infrastructure, such as benches, adequate lighting, fans, drinking water facilities and toilets.