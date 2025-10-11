61 Live Animals Seized from Passenger at Mumbai Airport

Mumbai: Customs authorities have caught an Indian with 61 live animals, including reptiles, rare mammals and insects, at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here, officials said on Saturday. The passenger had travelled to Mumbai from Bangkok, they said.

The animals were stabilised and provided medical care by a team of experts from the Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare, said a forest official. The animals will be sent back as per the provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act and CITES (Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species), he added.