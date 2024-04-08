600 More Volunteers of Kakinada City Resign

Kakinada: More than 600 of the total 1,900 volunteers in Kakinada city have quit their jobs in the past three to four days. They have submitted their resignations through the apps concerned.

The volunteers expressed their anguish that though they are discharging their duties in a sincere manner without indulging in any corruption, opposition parties are slinging mud against them. They said opposition parties are so suspicious of them that their workers are following them when they even go out on their personal work.

When Deccan Chronicle contacted Kakinada Municipal Corporation commissioner J. Venkat Rao, he confirmed that over 600 volunteers have submitted their resignations and they have accepted them.

He pointed out that Election Commission of India (ECI) has stipulated that volunteers should not be given any responsibilities during the election period.

Bharatiya Janata Party has termed the resignations of volunteers a hoax. BJP leader Duvvuri Subrahmanyam alleged that volunteers who have resigned are campaigning in favour of the ruling party candidates. He alleged that ruling party candidates in some of the constituencies are paying remuneration to these volunteers.