600 Indira Canteens in Karnataka, says CM

After opening a Indira Canteen at the premises of Kempegowda International Airport near Bengaluru city, Siddaramaiah said the Indira canteen at the Airport premises has been opened owing to the demand of the cab drivers operating to Airport from various parts and at the canteen, tiffin will be charged Rs 5 plate while meals will costs Rs 10 a plate for the customers. At the newly opened canteen at Airport premises, the menu has been changed.

At the Kempegowda International Airport premises, he said, one canteen has been made functional and another will be opened soon to cater to the needs of mainly cab drivers. The canteen has a dining hall to accommodate all.

In Bengaluru city, the Chief Minister said one Indira canteen will be opened in every ward of the city and also in various parts of the State in coming days and criticized the previous Bharatiya Janata Party government which closed down Indira canteens across the State and the Congress government has restarted Indira canteens to help poor people to have meals.