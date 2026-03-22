60% Tickets Go To Venugopal Camp In Kerala

NEW DELHI: The Congress’ ticket distribution for the Kerala Assembly elections has reflected internal power dynamics, community representation strategy and signs of dissent within the party.

Sources said nearly 60 per cent of candidates are considered close to general secretary K.C. Venugopal, indicating his organisational influence. In the first list of 55 candidates, about 17 were from his camp, compared to nine aligned with Ramesh Chennithala and five with V.D. Satheesan. Several MPs also secured tickets for their supporters.

Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor did not participate in the selection process or recommend candidates. Leaders involved in the Central Election Committee said nominations were finalised after scrutiny based on surveys and district-level feedback.

The Congress is expected to contest around 95 of the 140 Assembly seats as part of the UDF alliance, and has so far announced candidates for 92 seats. Of its 22 sitting MLAs, 19 have been renominated.

Candidate selection reflects a community-based approach. Christians have been allotted 22 tickets, including 10 from the Syro-Malabar community. The Nair community has received 21 tickets, Ezhavas 20, and Muslims 12. Three tickets have been given to Brahmin candidates.

The party has denied Assembly tickets to sitting MPs K. Sudhakaran, Adoor Prakash and Shafi Parambil to avoid byelections and leadership overlap.

However, concerns have been raised within the party. Congress spokesperson Shama Mohammed criticised the low representation of women, noting that only nine of the 92 candidates are women, indicating continuing internal discontent.