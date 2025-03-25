 Top
Home » Nation

6 nations issued travel curbs to Assam

Nation
DC Correspondent
25 March 2025 11:59 PM IST

Dass said the tourism department, on behalf of the state government, is in touch with the ministry of external affairs to persuade these countries to lift these restrictions

6 nations issued travel curbs to Assam
x
(Representational Image: DC)

Guwahati: Six countries, including the USA, UK, Australia and Switzerland, have issued travel restrictions for their citizens against visiting Assam and the rest of the Northeast over the law and order situation in the region, Assam tourism minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass informed the Assembly on Tuesday. Dass was replying to a query from Congress MLA Rekibuddin Ahmed.

The countries that have issued the restrictions are the United States of America, Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, Canada and Switzerland. Dass said the tourism department, on behalf of the state government, is in touch with the ministry of external affairs to persuade these countries to lift these restrictions.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Assam news switzerland guwahati 
Rest of India Assam Guwahati (Gauhati) 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X