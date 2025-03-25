6 nations issued travel curbs to Assam

Guwahati: Six countries, including the USA, UK, Australia and Switzerland, have issued travel restrictions for their citizens against visiting Assam and the rest of the Northeast over the law and order situation in the region, Assam tourism minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass informed the Assembly on Tuesday. Dass was replying to a query from Congress MLA Rekibuddin Ahmed.

The countries that have issued the restrictions are the United States of America, Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, Canada and Switzerland. Dass said the tourism department, on behalf of the state government, is in touch with the ministry of external affairs to persuade these countries to lift these restrictions.