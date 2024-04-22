6 Maoists surrender before police in Visakhapatnam

Andhra Pradesh: Half a dozen CPI (Maoist) underground cadre (UG) cadres including three women of South Bastar Divisional Committee (SBTDVC) and Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC) surrendered before Visakhapatnam Range DIG Vishal Gunni and Alluri Sitaramaraju district Superintendent of Police Tuhin Sinha on Monday.



The surrendered Maoists include Khuram Mithilesh alias Raju, 37, a Divisional Committee Member and Secretary of Kistaram, Barse Masa, 30, an Area Committee Member (ACM) of Kistaram, Vetti Bheema alias Raju, 32, an ACM of Konta, Vanajm Rame alias Kamala, 28, an ACM of Janthan Sarkar, Kistaram, and Madakam Sukki, 27, and Dudi Sony, 23, both Party Members of Kistaram.

Presenting the surrendered Maoists before the media, Vishal Gunni said the reasons behind surrender of Maoist cadres were lack of support from locals and party activities were confined to small areas in Andhra Pradesh (AP) and Chhattisgarh (CG) borders.

Another reason for surrendering was ensuring government schemes and development works to locals in remote core areas in AP-CG borders apart from attractive surrender and rehabilitation policy of AP government. Discrimination of top cadres towards local Adivasi cadres and locals was also one more reason.

Explaining the impact of surrenders on Maoist party, he said village and pocket level committees (RPCs Militia committees) will become weak and defunct and the Lok Sabha elections would be conducted in a peaceful manner.

It would also cause impact on most cadres operating in Kistaram, Konta and Andhra Odisha Border (AOB) formations to come forward to surrender and give more scope to open up the core areas in Maoist affected regions with developmental activities and implementation of government schemes.