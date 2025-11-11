6 Maoists Killed In Ongoing Bijapur Encounter, Automatic Weapons Recovered

Raipur: At least six hardcore Maoists were on Tuesday gunned down in the ongoing encounter with security forces in the Indravati National Park in Bijapur district under south Bastar in Chhattisgarh.

The encounter began at ten am and the exchange of fire between the ultras and security forces continued till the last reports came.

Sources said that reinforcements rushed to the encounter site to surround the embattled Maoists in the forest after intelligence tipped off on the presence of a top Maoist among them.

“Six bodies of hardcore Naxals have so far been recovered. Large number of automatic weapons including stun guns, .303 rifles and other firearms and explosives were seized. The encounter is still going on. Details will be available after the encounter ends”, Bastar range inspector general of police P Sunderraj told this newspaper.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs on the presence of a group of hardcore Maoists including some senior cadres in a forest in the Indravati National Park, a joint search operation involving district reserve guard (DRG) and special task force (STF) was launched in the area, police said.

The security forces came under attack by Maoists at around ten am in the forest leading to a fierce encounter.

Reinforcements rushed to the encounter site to surround the forest to close the escape route of the Maoists, Mr. Sunderraj said.

“Today’s encounter is a decisive and significant battle against Maoists by the security forces”, Mr. Sunderraj indicated.

Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai hailed security forces for the success of the anti-Naxal operation launched in Bijapur district on Tuesday.

The campaign against red terror continues and Naxalism is being eradicated, he said.

“Today in Bijapur, in the ongoing encounter between the joint team of Chhattisgarh police’s DRG and STF and the Naxalites, six Maoists have been neutralized so far. This is a major success for the security forces”, Mr. Sai said.

He said that the resolve by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah to end Naxalism from the country by March 2026 will be fulfilled as Maoism is counting its last breaths.