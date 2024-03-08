6 Held for Attack on Hotel Customers

Hyderabad: Six individuals accused of assaulting customers at the Pista House in Attapur were arrested on Thursday. The arrested were identified as Shareef, Ayub, Tajuddin, Baba, Imran, and Mustafa and a case under Section 307 has been filed. They were produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody.

DCP Srinivas said that the accused individuals are being charged with attempted murder. Those who accompanied the victim were his friends who responded to his call for help. Some of them were unaware of the situation and simply followed their friend's request for assistance. Additionally, those who aided the victim's friends are also facing charges under relevant sections he said.