5th Generation Woman Officer Joins Indian Army

New Delhi: Continuing the proud legacy of valour and service to the nation, a distinguished military family has created history with the commissioning of its first woman officer. Lieutenant Parul Dhadwal was on Saturday commissioned into the Indian Army Ordnance Corps, after passing out from the prestigious Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai.

She was awarded the President’s Gold Medal for standing first in the Order of Merit in her course. A total of 155 Officer Cadets, including 25 women, were commissioned into various arms and services of the Indian. The passing out parade was reviewed by Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh.

Lt Dhadwal represents the fifth generation of her family in uniform, hailing from village Janauri, District Hoshiarpur, Punjab, a region renowned for its strong martial tradition. Her commissioning marks a remarkable moment where legacy and modernity converge, with a daughter of the family donning the Olive Green for the first time.

The Dhadwal family’s service lineage traces back to Subedar Harnam Singh of 74 Punjabis, her great-great-grandfather, who served the Army from January 1, 1896, to July 16, 1924. Her great-grandfather, Major L.S. Dhadwal, was part of 3 Jat Regiment, while the third generation saw distinguished service by Colonel Daljit Singh Dhadwal (7 JAK Rif, or Jammu and Kashmir Rifles) and Brigadier Jagat Jamwal (3 Kumaon). The tradition continues with her father, Major General K.S. Dhadwal and her brother, Captain Dhananjay Dhadwal, both serving in 20 Sikh Regiment.