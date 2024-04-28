5K Run In Vizag Encourages Voter Participation

The event was aimed to promote both a healthy lifestyle and civic responsibility.



Amit Sharma, a general observer, echoed Mallikharjuna's sentiments, underscoring the significance of voting in charting a promising path forward. Beyond its fitness benefits, the 5K run served as a catalyst for fostering voter engagement and civic duty, with district-level officials adding their presence.

Amit Sharma, a general observer, echoed Mallikharjuna's sentiments, underscoring the significance of voting in charting a promising path forward. Beyond its fitness benefits, the 5K run served as a catalyst for fostering voter engagement and civic duty, with district-level officials adding their presence.

Taking advantage of the energetic atmosphere, district collector A. Mallikharjuna addressed the crowd, urging them to exercise their voting rights come May 13. Stressing the pivotal role of each citizen in shaping Visakhapatnam's future, he called for active participation in the electoral process.