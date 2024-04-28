Top
Home » Nation

5K Run In Vizag Encourages Voter Participation

Nation
DC Correspondent
28 April 2024 6:13 PM GMT
5K Run In Vizag Encourages Voter Participation
x
Representational Image Source: Deccan Chronicle


The RK Beach in Visakhapatnam hosted a spirited 5K run as part of the SVEEP programme drawing participants from various voluntary organizations such as the Vizag Volunteers and dedicated citizens early on Sunday morning.
The event was aimed to promote both a healthy lifestyle and civic responsibility.
Taking advantage of the energetic atmosphere, district collector A. Mallikharjuna addressed the crowd, urging them to exercise their voting rights come May 13. Stressing the pivotal role of each citizen in shaping Visakhapatnam's future, he called for active participation in the electoral process.

Amit Sharma, a general observer, echoed Mallikharjuna's sentiments, underscoring the significance of voting in charting a promising path forward. Beyond its fitness benefits, the 5K run served as a catalyst for fostering voter engagement and civic duty, with district-level officials adding their presence.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Vizag 5k Run Voter Participation Initiative Vishakhapatnam News 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Vishakhapatnam 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X