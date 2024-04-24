58 Nominations Filed for Vijayawada LS, 7 for Assembly Seats on Wednesday

Vijayawada: On the sixth day of nominations on Wednesday, around 58 candidates filed their papers for the Vijayawada Lok Sabha and seven assembly constituencies in the NTR district.

As many as 11 nominations were received for the Vijayawada Lok Sabha seat, said the district election officer Dilli Rao. YSRC candidate Kesineni Srinivas alias Nani, Congress nominee Valluru Bhargav, TD candidates Kesineni Sivanath and Kesineni Janaki Lakshmi and some candidates of other minor political parties and independents filed their papers.

Ten nominations were filed for the Vijayawada West constituency. Of these, BJP candidate Yalamanchili Satyanarayana Chowdary alias Sujana Chowdary filed two sets of nominations. CPI candidate G Koteswara Rao, YSRC candidate Shaik Asif and others filed their papers.

YSRC candidate Velamapalli Srinivasa Rao, TD candidate Bonda Uma Maheswara Rao and candidates of some other parties filed their nominations for the Vijayawada Central assembly constituency.

Also, seven nominations were filed for Vijayawada East. MLA Gadde Rama Mohan Rao, Gadde Kranathi Kumar and others submitted their papers.

Five candidates submitted their papers for the Mylavaram assembly segment. Sitting MLA Monditoka Jagan Mohana Rao submitted his papers for the Nandigama segment.

Nine nominations have been filed for Tiruvuru and four for Jaggayyapet assembly constituencies respectively.

YSRC candidate Devineni Avinash filed his nominations for the Vijayawada East assembly constituency after holding a rally of his supporters.

Vijayawada MP and YSRC Lok Sabha candidate Kesineni Srinivas alias Nani and his family members supported Avinash.

In Krishna district, 57 nominations were filed on Wednesday. MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan from the YSRC, Yarlagadda Venkata Rao from TD and several other candidates, including some independents, filed their nominations. Housing minister Jogi Ramesh and Bode Prasad from TD filed the nominations for the Penamalur assembly seat.