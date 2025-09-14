 Top
Home » Nation

5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Hits North-East India

Nation
PTI
14 Sept 2025 5:20 PM IST

Assam reports no immediate casualties or property damage following tremor at 4.41 pm on Sunday

5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Hits North-East India
x
A 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck Udalguri district in Assam on Sunday, with no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

Guwahati: An earthquake of 5.8 magnitude hit parts of the north-east region of the country on Sunday, Assam government officials said. There was no immediate report of any loss of life or damage to property, they said.

The earthquake took place at 4.41 pm on Sunday, and the epicentre was in Udalguri district, the officials said. The depth of the quake was 5 km.
( Source : PTI )
earthquake assam 
Rest of India Assam 
PTI
About the AuthorPTI

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X