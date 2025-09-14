5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Hits North-East India
Assam reports no immediate casualties or property damage following tremor at 4.41 pm on Sunday
Guwahati: An earthquake of 5.8 magnitude hit parts of the north-east region of the country on Sunday, Assam government officials said. There was no immediate report of any loss of life or damage to property, they said.
The earthquake took place at 4.41 pm on Sunday, and the epicentre was in Udalguri district, the officials said. The depth of the quake was 5 km.
( Source : PTI )
