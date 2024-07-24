Visa-Free Travel for Indians to These Countries

With visa-free travel to an astounding 195 countries, the Singapore passport has taken the top place as the most powerful passport in the world. The second most powerful passports are held by France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Japan; they all grant visa-free travel to 192 locations.

With visa-free travel to 191 nations, Austria, Finland, Ireland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, South Korea, and Sweden are tied for third place.

The UK is ranked fourth, with visa-free travel to 190 countries, alongside New Zealand, Norway, Belgium, Denmark, and Switzerland. Portugal and Australia together hold the fifth position, allowing visa-free travel to 189 locations.

The US, on the other hand, dropped to eighth place and can now enter 186 countries without a visa for its citizens.

The top ten countries with the strongest passports include 34 in total.

The Henley Passport Index is based on data from the International Air Transport Authority (IATA).

The index is predicated on the passport holders being adult citizens traveling alone, meeting all basic entry requirements, and seeking entrance for brief stays for business or tourism. Complex situations including diplomatic travel, short-term or emergency passports, and transit stays are not included.

The list of 58 destinations, Indian Citizens can travel to visa-free are:



Angola

Barbados

Bhutan

Bolivia

British Virgin Islands

Burundi

Cambodia

Cape Verde Islands

Comoro Islands

Cook Islands

Djibouti

Dominica

Ethiopia

Fiji

Grenada

Guinea-Bissau

Haiti

Indonesia

Iran

Jamaica

Jordan

Kazakhstan

Kenya

Kiribati

Laos

Macao (SAR China)

Madagascar

Malaysia

Maldives

Marshall Islands

Mauritania

Mauritius

Micronesia

Montserrat

Mozambique

Myanmar

Nepal

Niue

Palau Islands

Qatar

Rwanda

Samoa

Senegal

Seychelles

Sierra Leone

Somalia

Sri Lanka

St. Kitts and Nevis

St. Lucia

St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Tanzania

Thailand

Timor-Leste

Trinidad and Tobago

Tunisia

Tuvalu

Vanuatu

Zimbabwe