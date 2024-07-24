Visa-Free Travel for Indians to These Countries
Hyderabad: The Indian Passport ranks 82 in the Henley Passport Index 2024, with its citizens being able to have free entry into 58 foreign countries without a visa. Visas will not be required for traveling to famous tourist destinations such as Thailand, Indonesia, and the Maldives for Indian passport holders.
With visa-free travel to an astounding 195 countries, the Singapore passport has taken the top place as the most powerful passport in the world. The second most powerful passports are held by France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Japan; they all grant visa-free travel to 192 locations.
With visa-free travel to 191 nations, Austria, Finland, Ireland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, South Korea, and Sweden are tied for third place.
The UK is ranked fourth, with visa-free travel to 190 countries, alongside New Zealand, Norway, Belgium, Denmark, and Switzerland. Portugal and Australia together hold the fifth position, allowing visa-free travel to 189 locations.
The US, on the other hand, dropped to eighth place and can now enter 186 countries without a visa for its citizens.
The top ten countries with the strongest passports include 34 in total.
The Henley Passport Index is based on data from the International Air Transport Authority (IATA).
The index is predicated on the passport holders being adult citizens traveling alone, meeting all basic entry requirements, and seeking entrance for brief stays for business or tourism. Complex situations including diplomatic travel, short-term or emergency passports, and transit stays are not included.
The list of 58 destinations, Indian Citizens can travel to visa-free are:
Angola
Barbados
Bhutan
Bolivia
British Virgin Islands
Burundi
Cambodia
Cape Verde Islands
Comoro Islands
Cook Islands
Djibouti
Dominica
Ethiopia
Fiji
Grenada
Guinea-Bissau
Haiti
Indonesia
Iran
Jamaica
Jordan
Kazakhstan
Kenya
Kiribati
Laos
Macao (SAR China)
Madagascar
Malaysia
Maldives
Marshall Islands
Mauritania
Mauritius
Micronesia
Montserrat
Mozambique
Myanmar
Nepal
Niue
Palau Islands
Qatar
Rwanda
Samoa
Senegal
Seychelles
Sierra Leone
Somalia
Sri Lanka
St. Kitts and Nevis
St. Lucia
St. Vincent and the Grenadines
Tanzania
Thailand
Timor-Leste
Trinidad and Tobago
Tunisia
Tuvalu
Vanuatu
Zimbabwe
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
