55-Year-Old Sikh Pilgrim Goes Missing in Pakistan During Pilgrimage

A 55-year-old Sikh woman, Sarabjit Kaur of Kapurthala district, went missing during a pilgrimage to Pakistan for Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s Parkash Purab. She had travelled on November 4 with a group of 1,923 devotees via the Attari border under a bilateral agreement facilitating visits to religious shrines.

After 10 days visiting various gurudwaras, the delegation returned on November 13, but Sarabjit Kaur did not reappear. Immigration records show her name absent from both Pakistan’s exit logs and India’s re-entry list.

A nikahnama and a passport copy circulating in media reportedly indicate that she adopted Islam, took the name ‘Noor’, and married a man named Nasir Hussain in Sheikhupura, Pakistan.

The Indian High Commission in Islamabad is coordinating with Pakistani authorities to determine whether Sarabjit stayed back voluntarily, disappeared, or moved elsewhere without documentation. Intelligence agencies on both sides are actively investigating her whereabouts.

Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj of Akal Takht Sahib, who led the jatha, confirmed the group’s safe return, except for the missing pilgrim. Security and Sikh organisations have expressed alarm and urged swift action.