RAIPUR: As many as 51 Maoists, 20 of them carrying a cumulative bounty of Rs 66 lakh, surrendered in Bijapur under south Bastar in Chhattisgarh.

They included nine women, police said.

Twenty of the 51 surrendered Maoists were senior cadres carrying a cumulative bounty of Rs 66 lakh, police said.

The senior cadres those surrendered included five members of battalion number one of People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA), seven platoon and area committee members, three local area squad (LOS) members, one militia platoon commander, and 14 militia platoon members, Bastar range inspector general of police P Sunderraj said.

This was the third big mass surrender of Naxals in Bastar, comprising eight districts of Bastar, Kondagaon, Kanker, Bijapur, Narayanpur, Dantewada and Sukma, in the last fortnight.

In the biggest ever mass surrender of Maoists in Bastar, as many as 210 Naxals including Central Committee member Rupesh alias Vasudev Rao surrendered at Jagdalpur, headquarters of Bastar, on October 17.

Nine days later, 21 Maoists along with 18 automatic weapons surrendered in Kanker.

The social integration of these 21 surrendered Maoists was done in Kanker on Wednesday.

“The ‘Poona Margham’ (rehabilitation for social integration) initiative undertaken by the Chhattisgarh government reflects people’s growing confidence in peace and development. The Maoists have now realized that the path of violence leads only to misery and isolation, while rehabilitation ensures dignity, safety and meaningful life”, Mr. Sunderraj said.

The police officer also categorically stated that the remaining Maoist cadres- including politburo member Devji, Central Committee member Hidma, Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKZSC) members Papa Rao, Barse Deva and others- have no option but to shun violence and join the mainstream of face the decisive operations by the security forces.