50,000 Vacancies To Be Filled Up In Two Years: CM M K Stalin

Chennai: Chief Minister M K Stalin announced that 50,000 vacancies in the government would be filled up in the next two years and steps were being taken to ensure that 10,000 of those recruitments were made by June itself even as many private companies were in the process of setting up industries in the State, opening up employment avenues for the youth.

Distributing appointment orders for 1,598 persons selected through the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) on Friday at an event organized in Kalaivanar Arangam to present assistance to beneficiaries of the Chief Minister’s latest signature scheme, ‘Makkaludan Mudhalvar’ (CM with the people), Stalin said his government had provided employment to 60,567 youth ever since it took charge and had selected 27858 persons for jobs through the TNPSC and other job recruitment agencies.

Talking about the 'Makkaludan Mudhalvar' scheme, which was launched to reach the benefits of the government’s measures to the people, he said that the grievances of 3.5 lakh people had been redressed in the past 30 days after the scheme was launched in Coimbatore on December 18, 2023, with a view to taking government services to the people.

By making the government services easily accessible to the people, 42,962 patta changes had been made by the revenue department, which had also issued different types of certificates to 18,236 persons, while the electricity department had served 26,883 persons by providing new connections and changing names of old connections, he said.

The Municipal administration and water supply department had helped 37,705 persons with tax issues, water and sewage connections, extending permissions for building and updating birth and death records, he said.

Through the MSME department, loans to the tune of Rs 6.75 crore were disbursed to 1,190 beneficiaries and the department for the welfare of the differently abled gave away three-wheelers, loans, equipment and identity cards at a cost of Rs 10 crore to 3,659 beneficiaries, he said.

The government that had launched a plethora of welfare schemes after coming to power realized that many of the public services were not reaching the people at the grassroots level when the Chief Minister and other ministers went to the field to know the reality through the ‘Chief Minister in Field Survey’ scheme.

So, to save the people from running around to access government services without visiting government offices and without answering needless questions, the scheme, coming under the direct supervision of the Chief Minister, was launched to ensure quick redress of grievances and it had been successful, he said.

Under the scheme, 2058 camps were organized in regions coming under urban local bodies and in panchayats adjoining urban areas to collect petitions from the people as the first step and in the second step all rural areas in every district were covered. The petitions were uploaded in the website and then referred to the department concerned and it had produced phenomenal results in 30 days, providing relief to 3.5 lakh people, Stalin said.

All the signature welfare schemes launched by the DMK government like the free bus ride for women, Pudhumai Pen scheme, free breakfast for school children and monthly assistance of Rs 1000 for women had indeed helped the people in many ways, he said.