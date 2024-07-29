50-year-old woman found tied to a tree in Jungle, Police recover her US Passport, Aadhaar

Mumbai: A 50-year-old woman with an American passport was found with her leg tied to a tree with a chain in a jungle in Sindhudurg district, Maharashtra.





The police have recovered a photocopy of her US passport and an Aadhaar card that identifies her as Lalita Kayi and carries a Tamil Nadu address. She is not in a condition to talk and has been moved to a Goa hospital, where she is undergoing treatment.

An officer said the police also found in her bag a note in which she had scribbled “my former husband”. “We have found that the woman, who appears to have been born in the US, had also resided in Goa for some time. We are trying to find out whom she was in touch with in the past few months,” the officer added.





The officer said that it was a shepherd who heard her cries for help on the evening of July 27 in Sonurli village in Sawantwadi, which is located over 450 km from Mumbai. He alerted the police, which broke the chain and rescued her. The police then rushed her to a Sawantwadi hospital, from where she was moved to another local hospital.

However, in light of the deteriorated physical and mental condition, she was moved to the Goa Medical College for advanced treatment. The police said that while the woman is out of danger, they were informed by doctors that she might be suffering from psychiatric problems. The police have also found a medical prescription from her.







The police said her visa had expired and suspect that she has been in India for the past 10 years.















