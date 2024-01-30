50 Passengers Stranded In Mahanadi For 3 Hours As Boats Develop Snag In Kendrapara

Bhubaneswar: A major tragedy was averted due to timely action by local residents to rescue passengers who were stranded in Mahanadi river after a boat developed a technical snag in Odisha’s Kendrapara district on Tuesday.

As per reports, around 50 passengers on board the boat were stranded in the middle of Mahanadi river for three long hours before they were safely rescued.

As per initial reports, all the 50 passengers had boarded the boat from Bahakuda-Musadiha ferry ghat. Two boats had left from the ghat this morning.

The boats were en route to Paradip when one of the boat’s engines developed some snag. On getting information, locals swung into action and brought the boat to the shore.