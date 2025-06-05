 Top
5-Year-Old Girl Drowns in Jamshedpur Water Park; Facility Shut

PTI
5 Jun 2025 8:20 PM IST

Tragedy strikes Galudih water park as child dies while swimming with parents; probe underway.

A five-year-old girl drowned in a pool at a Jamshedpur water park, prompting its closure and a police investigation.

A five-year-old girl drowned at a water park in Jamshedpur in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district on Thursday, police said. The incident took place when the girl, along with her parents, were in a water pool at the park in Galudih, they said. A police team reached the spot and took her to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead, SDPO (Ghatsila) Sunil Chandra told PTI.

He said the water park was closed following the incident. An investigation is underway, Chandra said. Earlier, a 30-year-old man died in the same water park while taking a ride three years ago.
