5-Year-Old Girl Drowns in Jamshedpur Water Park; Facility Shut

A five-year-old girl drowned at a water park in Jamshedpur in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district on Thursday, police said. The incident took place when the girl, along with her parents, were in a water pool at the park in Galudih, they said. A police team reached the spot and took her to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead, SDPO (Ghatsila) Sunil Chandra told PTI.

He said the water park was closed following the incident. An investigation is underway, Chandra said. Earlier, a 30-year-old man died in the same water park while taking a ride three years ago.