5 Tourists Killed, 7 Hurt As Gujarat Bus Falls Into Gorge In Tehri

Dehradun: Five persons died and seven others were injured when a bus carrying 29 tourists from Gujarat plunged into a gorge in Tehri district on Monday afternoon. The injured were admitted to two hospitals, while 17 tourists were rescued safely by the police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams.

The accident occurred near the Kunjapuri Temple in the Narendranagar hills of Tehri district. According to information shared by the District Disaster Management Department, all 29 passengers on board the bus were tourists from Gujarat. They were on their way to visit the Kunjapuri Temple when the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, causing it to skid into the gorge.

Sharing details, the SDRF stated that five tourists died at the spot. The remaining injured passengers were safely evacuated by the SDRF team and taken to nearby hospitals. Three of the injured were shifted to AIIMS Rishikesh, while four were admitted to Shri Dev Suman Hospital in Narendranagar.

According to an SDRF release, they received information from the Tehri District Control Room that a bus had fallen into a 70-metre-deep gorge near the Kunjapuri–Hindolakhal area under the Narendranagar Police Station limits. All 29 passengers were confirmed to be on board.

The SDRF said five rescue teams were immediately rushed to the site after receiving information about the accident.

Expressing his condolences, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, “The news of the bus accident near Narendranagar Kunjapuri Temple in Tehri is extremely distressing. I pray to God to grant the departed souls a place at His feet and give strength to the grieving families to bear this immense sorrow. The injured have been taken to nearby hospitals by the District Administration and SDRF, and those seriously injured have been referred to AIIMS Rishikesh. I am in constant touch with local authorities and praying to the Almighty for the speedy recovery of the injured.”