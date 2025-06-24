5 People Die After Being Exposed To Toxic Gas Inside Well In MP

BHOPAL, June 24: At least five people were on Tuesday killed after being exposed to toxic gas inside a well in the village of Gharnabandh in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna district, police said.

The tragedy occurred when five villagers jumped into the well, one after another, to rescue a calf which fell into it, officials said.

According to the police, a 70 ft-deep well was dug in a mango orchard, owned by one Anil Bhadoria, in the village.

Bhadoria had auctioned the mangoes in the orchard to three local villagers who had hired the workers to pluck them from the trees, police said.

As the workers were busy plucking mangoes from the trees, a calf suddenly came running to the place and jumped into the well.

The five workers then jumped one after another into the well to rescue the calf but they were suffocated to death inside the well due to leakage of toxic gas, officials said.

A rescue team later fished the bodies of the five workers out of the water.

“The cause of death of the five people appears to be carbon monoxide (CO). But it could be confirmed only after a lab test”, Guna district collector Kishore Kumar Kanyal said.

The district collector along with Guna district superintendent of police (SP) Ankit Jain were present on the occasion to supervise the rescue operation.

The deceased were identified as Siddharth Saharia (25), Gurudayal Ojha (40), Shiv Charan Sahu (40), Sonu Kushwaha (28), and Manu Kushwaha (35).