5 O Panneerselvams To Elect From, In Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram

Voters in Ramanathapuram parliamentary constituency in Tamil Nadu have five OPS's to elect from.

Expelled AIADMK leader and Ex TN CM O Panneerselvam has entered the electoral fray from Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha seat and has managed to get the backing of NDA, with BJP National President JP Nadda campaigning in his support.

However, he is in a peculiar situation. There are five other O Panneerselvams trying their luck in the electoral contest from the seat.

These supposedly 'dummy' candidates who apparently have been put up by his political rivals might confuse his voters as he is not contesting on a known party symbol and jeopardise his chances.

It remains to be seen how the seasoned politician will manage to deal with this ingenuity of his rivals.