5 Militants Nabbed in Manipur for 'Extortion'

Imphal: Security forces arrested five militants, belonging to various proscribed outfits in Manipur, for their alleged involvement in extortion activities in three districts, police said on Saturday.

Two active women cadres of the banned Prepak were apprehended from Ngariyan Naka check point in Imphal East district on Thursday, a senior officer said.

"They were involved in extortion activities from the public. Fifteen demand letters of the outlawed organisation were recovered from their possession," he said.

Two members of the proscribed Prepak (Pro) were apprehended from Pangaltabiin in Kakching district and Chairel Mangjing in Bishnupur on Thursday, the officer said.

They were also involved in "extortion", he said.

A self-styled lance corporal of the banned UPPK was held on Friday from his locality Laipham Khunou in Imphal East district, the officer added.

Security forces have been conducting search operations in Manipur since ethnic violence broke out two years ago.

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

The Centre had imposed the President's rule in Manipur after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned.

The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation.