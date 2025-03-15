5 killed in violent clashes during Holi celebrations in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Holi, the festival of colours, turned bloody on Saturday as violent clashes erupted across Odisha, leaving five people dead, including two in the capital city, Bhubaneswar. The spate of violence has raised serious concerns over the effectiveness of law enforcement during the festivities.

Bhubaneswar, often referred to as the Smart City, reported two separate murder cases during Holi celebrations.

In the first incident, a youth identified as Gopi Guli was fatally stabbed at the Shantipalli slum near Sahid Nagar. According to sources, Guli had a heated argument with four youths, which quickly escalated into violence. The attackers stabbed Guli, leaving him critically injured. His wife, who tried to intervene, also sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital, where her condition remains critical.

In another tragic incident in the Sameigadia area under Mancheswar police limits, Anshuman Pati was chased down and stabbed to death on the street.

“The miscreants who killed my nephew are notorious criminals involved in multiple illegal activities. We demand immediate justice,” said a relative of the deceased, questioning the efficiency of the Commissionerate Police.

Violence also erupted in Sambalpur, where a youth named Aditya Salma was stabbed to death during Holi celebrations in Sahoo Colony. Reports indicate that Sahul Singh called Salma out of his house under the pretext of playing Holi and then stabbed him.

“Salma sustained critical injuries and was immediately taken to the district headquarters hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. We have arrested the accused and seized the weapon used in the murder. An investigation is underway to determine the motive behind the attack,” said Ajay Mishra, Sambalpur’s Additional Superintendent of Police.

In Lanjipalli Chanakyanagar of Berhampur, a contractor was fatally stabbed over an alleged past rivalry. He was rushed to MKCG Medical College and Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

A similar incident occurred in Nakhara Sahi of Angul, where a youth was attacked and brutally murdered. The victim was rushed to the Angul District Headquarters Hospital in critical condition but succumbed to his injuries during treatment. Initial reports suggest that the attack stemmed from a long-standing personal dispute. The Town Police launched an investigation to identify and apprehend the culprits.

The tragic turn of events cast a dark shadow over the festival of colours, leaving families grieving and communities shaken.