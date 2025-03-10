5 Killed in Firecracker Shop Blaze in Jharkhand

Garhwa: At least five persons, including three children, were charred to death after a fire broke out at a firecracker shop in Jharkhand's Garhwa, a police officer said on Monday. The incident occurred at Godarmana Bazar in Ranka police station area.

"Five persons were killed after a blaze erupted at a firecracker shop here. Of these, three are children. We are investigating the incident," Garhwa SP Deepak Pandey told PTI. A police team has reached the spot.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Hemant Soren expressed grief over the loss of lives in the incident. "Received the sad news about the death of five people due to a fire that broke out at a firecracker shop in Ranka block of Garhwa. May Marang Buru' (supreme tribal deity) grant peace to the departed souls and give strength to the bereaved family members to bear this loss," Soren posted on X. He said the case is being investigated by the district administration.