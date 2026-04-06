Government Ramps Up Sale of 5-kg LPG Cylinders

New Delhi: The Government has stepped up sale of small 5-kg LPG cylinders, which are available across-the-counter at LPG distributorships on showing valid ID proofs. Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas has said that about 6.6 lakh 5-kg LPG cylinders have been sold since March 23rd, 2026, after the government ramped up supplies to meet demand.

Unlike the subsidised domestic 14.2-kg cylinders, 5-kg cylinders are priced at market rates and do not require any address proof for procurement from a nearby LPG distributorship. The ministry said there are no reports of shortages at LPG distributor points, with more than 51 lakh domestic cylinders delivered on April 4 and online bookings accounting for 95 per cent of total demand. Authorities highlighted strict monitoring and enforcement measures to curb hoarding and black marketing. More than 50 thousand LPG cylinders have been seized since March, over 1,400 show-cause notices issued, and 36 distributorships suspended for violations. States and Union Territories have been directed to conduct daily inspections, issue regular advisories, and counter misinformation through coordinated communication.