5 Injured In Annual Hingot fireball festival In Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: At least five people were wounded and a dozen others received minor injuries, as the annual ‘Hingot War (fireball battle) Festival’ kicked off in the Gautampura village under Depalpur, nearly 59 km from Indore, on Tuesday to commemorate the Mughal-Maratha conflicts of 1700s.

One of the wounded participants in the festival sustained injury in his left eye after a rocket hit his face, officials said.

“Five ‘Yodhas’ (warriors) were injured. One of them sustained injury in the eye. But all the injured are now stable and out of danger”, Depalpur additional district magistrate Rakesh Mohan Tripathy said.

The festival is a fireball throwing sport and the participants are called in local parlance as ‘Yodhas’ or warriors.

Officials said that at least a dozen people have received minor injuries. They were discharged after first aid treatment at the spot.

The festival is held on ‘Dhok Padwa’ (a day after Diwali) to commemorate the 1680-1707 Mughal- Dhangar Maratha wars, village elders say.

Villagers of Gautampura and Runji, divided by a river, observe the festival by throwing fireballs at each other.

The residents of Gautampura represent the Turra army while the villagers of Runji represent the Kalangi army to show off the skill of fighting with fireballs.

The region around Gautampura has long been inhabited by the Gurjar community which has been known for warrior spirit, bravery and skilled horsemanship.

Local folklore says that the tradition of Hingot War emerged from the martial customs of the Gurjar warriors.

When the actual war ended, the local people preserved this warrior spirit by turning it into an annual festival.

As per the tradition, a day after Diwali, the residents of Gautampura and Runji villages gather and pray at a temple. Following this, the ‘hingot’ (fireball) fight commences.

Hingot is a fruit, which is plucked and dried, after which it is stuffed with gunpowder and tied to a wood. It is then lit up and thrown at each other. The fireball flies like a rocket.

“A police force, fire brigade, and ambulances were deployed by the district administration to organize the festival. CCTV cameras were also installed at the spot. Thousands of people visited the place to witness the unusual battle for which arrangements were made to cover the ground with nets from all the sides for the safety of the visitors”, a senior district officer said.

The festival begins after sunset.