5 Guarantees Met, Housing Scheme Launch March 11: Komatireddy Venkat Reddy

Hyderabad: Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Sunday said that the Congress government had implemented five of the Six Guarantees. The Indiramma housing scheme would begin from March 11. He said the government was facing financial distress but had started paying employees on the first of the month. He was speaking at an event to mark the Gruha Jyothi free scheme at Kanagal of Nalgonda district. He said the Regional Ring Road project, for which land acquisition had started, would be a game-changer.



