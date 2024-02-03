5 BRS Councillors Join BJP in Narsampet

Warangal: Continuing the trend of defection ahead of Lok Sabha polls, five BRS councillors of Narsampet municipality led by party district chief Ganta Ravi Kumar joined the BJP in the presence of BJP state president G. Kishan Reddy in Hyderabad on Saturday.

The BRS defected councillors included J. Raju (2nd division), Banoth Kavitha (3rd division), S. Rambabu (4th division), M. Raju (7th) and B. Golya Naik of 17th division along with the Narsampet town convenor Rana Prathap Reddy.

Welcoming the BRS councillors into the BJP, Union minister Kishan Reddy said that they were attracted towards the enormous development taking place across the country and various welfare schemes for all sections of people under the leadership of Narendra Modi. Several leaders of various political parties were showing interest in joining the BJP, he added.

The newly joined leaders must take all the welfare schemes by the Central government to every section of people and strive hard to strengthen the BJP from the village level, he said.

BJP Warangal district unit president Ganta Ravi Kumar said that several leaders and former MLAs vexed by the anti-people policies and dictatorship of the party were looking at the BJP.