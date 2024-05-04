46.76 Lakh Litres Liquor Seized in Maharashtra During Model Code of Conduct

Mumbai: The State Branch of Election Commission of India (ECI) has seized drugs worth Rs 220.65 crore and 49.95 crore in cash from various parts of the state. Maharashtra Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) S. Chockalingam on Friday informed that the state machinery has also seized 46.76 lakh litres of liquor. Beside this, 1,595 illegal weapons have been seized and they have also canceled the licenses of 1,110 arms and seized them. Preventive actions have been taken against 1,11,878 individuals across the state.

The actions are being taken in the backdrop of instructions of the ECI to hold elections in a free and fair and peaceful manner for all 48 seats of Maharashtra.

Speaking with the reporters on Friday, Mr. Chockalingam said that there are 78,460 licensed arms in the state.

He also said that they have also seized valuable articles worth Rs 129.89 crore.

In view of excessive heat, the state branch of ECI instructed district election officers to arrange waiting rooms for voters at every polling station. “ORS packets are also being provided at the polling stations along with drinking water facility for the third phase of elections,” Mr. Chockalingam said.

There are 114 critical polling stations in 11 Lok Sabha constituencies of the third phase of the election, which is scheduled to go to polls on May 7. CRPF companies are being deployed at critical polling stations.

In a response to a query in connection with the delay in releasing the final voter turnout data for the two phases of Lok Sabha elections, the Maharashtra CEO said that they gave tentative data of voting percentage on the night of polling day. The actual voting figures are available only on the second day.

“There could be a difference from one percent to five per cent between the tentative percentage and actual voting percentage. We give complete information about voting to polling agents of candidates. This information is collected in front of everyone. Technically, it can’t be interfered with,” Mr. Chockalingam said.

He also said that the ECI has set a target of 75 per cent voting. In the first phase, voting percentage was almost equal compared to 2019, while in the second phase, voting percentage increased by 0.21 per cent.