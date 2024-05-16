451 million people voted so far in first four phases: ECI

New Delhi: As a part of its outreach to enhance the voter turnout, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has introduced an array of various interventions, to appeal and motivate voters to cast their vote, during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.



Lok Sabha elections-2024 has seen the voter turnout at polling stations of about 66.95 per cent so far, as approximately 451 million people have voted during the first four phases of ongoing general elections.

The ECI has enhanced its targeted interventions to reach out to every eligible voter. The Commission led by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar along with Election Commissioner (ECs) Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu further directed CEOs of the States going to poll in fifth, sixth and seventh phases to timely distribute voter information slips to all electors and enhance outreach activities.

“Commission strongly believes that partnership and collaboration are essential pillars of voter awareness programme. It's really heartening to see that on Commission's request, different institutions, influencers and celebrities having significant reach are working enthusiastically on pro-bono basis,” said Rajiv Kumar.

Further, he added, a high voter turnout would be a message from Indian voters to the world, about the strength of Indian Democracy. He urges all the voters to cast their vote in huge numbers, as voting day in not a holiday but a day of pride, by participating in the festival of democracy.