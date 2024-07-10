4.5 magnitude earthquake hits Maharashtra's Hingoli

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: An earthquake of 4.5 magnitude hit Maharashtra's Hingoli on Wednesday morning and its impact was also felt in Nanded, Parbhani, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Washim districts, officials said.



There was no report of any casualty or loss of property, they said.





The earthquake was recorded at 7.14 am with its epicentre at Rameshwar Tanda village in Kalamnuri taluka of Hingoli, an official from the Nanded district administration said in a release.

It was felt across parts of Hingoli, Nanded, Parbhani, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (all in Marathwada region) and Washim (in Vidarbha), as per officials.



The Nanded district administration appealed to the people to remove stones kept on the tin rooftops (to add weight) of their houses, the release said.



In March this year, tremors of 4.5 and 3.6 magnitude were recorded in the region, with the epicentre at Jamb village in Kalmanuri taluka of Hingoli.