4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Maharashtra's Amravati; no casualty

Nagpur: An earthquake of 4.2 magnitude was recorded in Maharashtra's Amravati district on Monday afternoon, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.



There was no report of any casualty or loss of property, Amravati's Resident Deputy Collector Anil Bhatkar said.

The quake struck the district at 1.37 pm, the NCS said.

Mild tremors were felt at places in Chikaldhara, Katkumbh, Churni, Pachdongri talukas and Melghat area, Bhatkar said.

The tremors were also experienced in parts of Paratwada city and Dharni in Akot areas of the district, he added.