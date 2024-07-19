Hyderabad: Disaster management personnel rescued about 40 people who were stranded in agricultural fields following flooding at a rivulet caused by a breach to the bund of the Peddavagu Project at Narayanapuram of Ashwaraopet mandal in Bhadadri-Kothagudem district.

The disaster management personnel also provided food for about 150 people at a relief camp in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district of Telangana.The 40 stranded persons were rescued with the aid of two helicopters, since Thursday evening.A revenue official said about 150 people were provided food at a relief camp on Friday following the breach at the Peddavagu irrigation project due to heavy rains.Water from the irrigation project went downstream into neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, he said. The damage to crops can be ascertained only after enumeration, he added.Meanwhile, several rivulets are in spate at a few other places in the state.The IMD has issued a red alert stating that heavy-to-very-heavy rain and extremely heavy rain are very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu and other districts of Telangana on Friday.For Saturday, July 20 as well, it has issued the same alert for the districts of Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad and others.