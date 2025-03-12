4 Sites in MP, One in Chhattisgarh, Find Place in UNESCO’s Tentative List

Bhopal: Four historical sites in Madhya Pradesh have been included in the Tentative List of World Heritage by UNESCO (United Nations Education, Science and Cultural Organization).

They are the Ashokan Edict sites, the Palace-Fortresses of Bundelas, the Chausath Yogini temple and the Gupta period temples.

Hailing the development, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav said that “Under the leadership of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state has achieved another milestone in promoting the cultural legacy on the world stage (with the inclusion of the four historical sites in the Tentative List of UNESCO)”.

This highlights Madhya Pradesh’s distinct place in India’s cultural and historical landscape, he said and added that “The recognition is a testament to the state’s commitment to preserving its invaluable heritage”.

Last year, the UNESCO had included six heritage sites of Madhya Pradesh in its Tentative List- namely Gwalior Fort, Khooni Bhandara of Burhanpur, Rock Art sites of the Chambal Valley, Bhojeshwar Mahadev Temple in Bhojpur, Gond Monuments of Ramnagar in Mandla and the historic ensemble of Dhamnar.

With this, Madhya Pradesh has now 15 world heritage sites on Tentative List and three world heritage sites of UNESCO.

Chhattisgarh’s famous Kanger Valley National Park in Jagdalpur in Bastar has also been included in the Tentative List of UNESCO’s world heritage sites, released last week.

The park draws its name from Kanger River, meandering from northwest to southeast.

The park is known for its diverse topography featuring low flatlands, gentle slopes, steep inclines, plateaus, deep gorges, valleys and winding stream courses.