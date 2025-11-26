4 MP Students Suspended For Making AI Obscene Pics Of Principal

Bhopal: Four Class XII students of Sandeepani School, the elite higher secondary school chain established by the government in the state, in district headquarters of Mandal in MP, were suspended on charges of creating obscene pictures of the principal by using artificial intelligence (AI) and making them viral on social media, police said on Tuesday.

According to principal of Sandeepani School Ved Prakash Awadhi, his obscene photographs created by employing AI, were circulated on social media on November four.

He ordered a probe into it after learning about it.

The probe has suggested that the particular four students were allegedly behind the move to create his obscene pictures through AI and later making them viral on social media.

Following this, the four students including a girl were suspended from the school for a month by the principal.

One of the four suspended students refused to obey the suspension order, according to him.

The students of the higher secondary on Tuesday staged a demonstration at the official residence of the local Block Electoral Officer (BEO) demanding the revocation of the suspension order as well as transfer of the principal.

They accused the principal of harassing the students.

The students also staged demonstrations at the office of the district electoral officer, according to the police.