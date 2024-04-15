Hyderabad: The east zone task force and Lalaguda police arrested four minors and Tousif Aziz, 19, a horse buggy driver, for allegedly robbing a woman of money and a mobile phone. Police seized two mobile phones and two bikes used in the operations, said task force DCP S. Rashmi Perumal.

According to the DCP, Aziz met his cousin and the four minors on April 12 at Musheerabad and consumed liquor. He asked one of the minors to drop him at his house in Malkajgiri. They set out on two bikes. At Tarnaka, they noticed a woman at a bus stop, threatened and robbed her and rode away.

The victim later lodged a complaint and the police tracked the gang down. DCP Perumal said Aziz had confessed to the theft. He was produced before a court and the minors, aged about 16 years, were shifted to a juvenile home.