4 Labourers Killed, 13 Injured as Truck Overturns in Maharashtra

PTI
10 March 2025 10:27 AM IST

Incident occurs in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar; labourers trapped under sugarcane heap

Four labourers died and 13 others were injured when a truck carrying sugarcane overturned in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

Mumbai: Four labourers were killed and 13 others injured when their speeding truck overturned in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district in the early hours of Monday, police said.

The incident took place in Pishor ghat section when the sugarcane-laden truck was going from Kannad to Pishor, an official said. As many as 17 labourers were travelling on the truck, he said.
Its driver lost control over the wheels at the Pishor ghat and as a result, the vehicle overturned. The labourers fell down on the road and got trapped under the heap of sugarcane, the official said.
Later, four labourers were found dead and 13 were pulled out alive, he said. The injured labourers were rushed to a hospital and were undergoing treatment, the official said.
( Source : PTI )
PTI
