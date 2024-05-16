Top
4 Killed in Chittoor District Road Accident

Nation
DC Correspondent
15 May 2024 7:35 PM GMT
(Representational Image)

Tirupati: Four people died and four others suffered serious injuries in a road accident on Moghali Ghat in Bangarupalem mandal of Chittoor district on Wednesday night.

According to reports, the deaths occurred in a collision involving a tractor and two lorries travelling in opposite directions on the ghat road of the busy Bengaluru-Tirupati highway.

The injured have been rushed to the hospital, where they are said to be serious.

Police have registered a case. Authorities are trying to ascertain the identities of the victims.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
