4 Killed in Blaze at Delhi Chemical Factory

DC Correspondent
25 Jun 2025 11:28 AM IST

Massive fire near Rithala Metro; search operations continue as four charred bodies recovered.

A fire at a chemical factory in northwest Delhi's Rohini area claimed four lives; rescue efforts are ongoing. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Four persons died in a fire that erupted in a chemical factory in Rithala in northwest Delhi, police said on Wednesday.The fire broke out at the factory in Rohini Sector-5 area on Tuesday, when Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg said 16 fire tenders were rushed to douse the blaze.

The DFS chief said the incident was reported around 7.25 pm from a premises located near Rithala Metro Station. Police have so far recovered four charred bodies and the search operation for people caught in the fire is still underway, they said.
