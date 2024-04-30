YSRCP Names Commoners as Star Campaigners for 2024 Polls

Tadepalli: Amid a popular trend of enlisting film stars, celebrities, and influencers as star campaigners for political parties, the YSRCP has chosen an extraordinary path who has not been attempted anywhere in the country before.



Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has decided to make the common people of Andhra Pradesh his ‘Star Campaigners’ in the upcoming elections, marking a historic first in the country.

Out of the twelve YSRCP star campaigners, four are homemakers, two are farmers, an auto driver, a tailor, and four are former government volunteers.

The YSRCP has submitted a list of 12 people (commoners) to the Election Commission of India (ECI), designating them as YSRCP’s official ‘Star Campaigners' for the upcoming polls. The party has also said that these 12 will represent each and every of the approximate 5 crore people of Andhra Pradesh.

It is the YSRCP’s belief that every person of the State is their ‘Star Campaigner.’ These individuals, hailing from humble backgrounds, will campaign for the party on ground and help propagate Jagan Mohan Reddy’s message till the last mile.

Even before the launch of the ‘Siddham’ campaign, Jagan Mohan Reddy had said, ‘My true star campaigners are the people of Andhra Pradesh, and I don’t want anyone else,’ slamming the Opposition for stitching unholy alliances and trying to get as many film stars, influencers etc on board to campaign for them.

Throughout his visits to various constituencies as part of the ‘Siddham’ and ‘Memantha Siddham’ campaigns, the CM sought blessings from the beneficiaries, whom he called his ‘Star Campaigners’ who he expects would go door-to-door in the coming days and help him in a resounding victory.

In fact CM Jagan has repeatedly said that those who have benefitted from him, should help spread the message of good governance and ensure that the YSRCP comes back to power in order for all welfare schemes to continue.