4 foreigners stranded on Neelkanth trek in Chamoli rescued

Dehradun: Four foreign tourists stranded on the Neelkanth trek in Chamoli district were rescued on Wednesday, officials said. The three Brazilians and one Spanish were brought safely to Badrinath, they said.



The four were identified as Joseph, 56, from Spain, and Paulo, 39, Rodrio, 38, Danilo, 43, from Brazil. The tourists had got stranded on the Neelkanth trek late Tuesday night, they said. They tourists were traced by the police and SDRF after hours-long search carried out in pitch dark amid adverse weather conditions, they said.



