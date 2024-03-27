Hyderabad: The Turkapally police nabbed four persons for burglaries and recovered booty worth Rs.4,04,000 from their possession. They were arrested at the Vasalamarri checkpost on Tuesday night while proceeding towards Bhongir district, said Yadadri district DCP M. Ramesh Chandra.

The accused used to rob wine shops located on the outskirts at midnight. They would use iron rods to lift the shutters so that one of them squeeze through. The gang was wanted for 13 cases in various districts in 10 years.

The accused were identified as Pinnoju Ravi alias Vadla, 41, Bairappagari Hareesh Kumar and Shakapuram Naveen Kumar, both 28, and Chepyala Narsimhulu, 25.